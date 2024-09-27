Watch Now
BBN Tonight: full episode (9-26-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight full episode 9-26-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis continue to preview Kentucky vs. Ole Miss; hear from Brad White and Lane Kiffin, as well as UK players Deone Walker, DJ Waller Jr., and Maxwell Hairston.

Then, we're recapping Kentucky's home win over Ohio and welcoming John Cropp into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

