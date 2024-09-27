BBN Tonight full episode 9-26-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis continue to preview Kentucky vs. Ole Miss; hear from Brad White and Lane Kiffin, as well as UK players Deone Walker, DJ Waller Jr., and Maxwell Hairston.

Then, we're recapping Kentucky's home win over Ohio and welcoming John Cropp into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

BBN Tonight

