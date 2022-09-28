BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-27-22)

This Saturday will serve as a top 15 match-up in Oxford, and Vaught Hemingway Stadium will be another tough SEC environment for the Wildcats.

We talk about head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss game plan with Dick Gabriel, how former Ole Miss players Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones could be playing with an extra edge this weekend, and more.

It's the first official day of Kentucky men's basketball practice and Daimion Collins shares with us why he loves the game so much.

Kentucky cross country's Perri Bockrath earns her second SEC Runner of the Week honor!

