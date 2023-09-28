BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-27-23)

Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen previews the match between the Wildcats and Florida Gators at Kroger Field this Saturday. Coen also addresses the holding calls and penalties the Cats need to clean up as the season progresses.

When Kentucky fans think of last year's battle against Florida, we're sure a few key plays come to mind. Our Eli Gehn talks to one player in particular, that's sophomore wide receiver Dane Key!

The Men's basketball team is officially in action. The team held it's first practice yesterday evening, we take a look as we are one month away from seeing some exhibition action from the guys.

