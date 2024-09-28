BBN Tonight: full episode (9-27-24)

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer are in the BBN Tonight studio, while reporter Sierra Newton joins the show live from Oxford to preview Kentucky football's road trip to Ole Miss. Hear from Mark Stoops and Jamarion Wilcox ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown.

Then, we're talking with a former Wildcat who knows something about beating Ole Miss... It's Corey Peters, who's just been inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

Plus, Kentucky volleyball has its first SEC test of the season. We preview UK's trip to the Plains, as the Wildcats prepare to take on the Auburn Tigers Friday night at 9 p.m. ET, as well as the Florida Gators Sunday at 1 p.m.

Congratulations are in order for Kentucky sophomore Ed Bird, who set a new course record and personal best earlier this afternoon.

