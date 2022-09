Kentucky football's defense is preparing for Ole Miss' fast-paced offense, plus we have a one-on-one with offensive lineman Tashawn Manning.

BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer sits down with UK women's soccer head coach Troy Fabiano and the team seeks its first SEC win.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.