BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-29-23)

It's a busy weekend for Big Blue Nation and Kentucky Football! The Wildcats host the Florida Gators for a noon kickoff at Kroger Field! The Paul Finebaum show and SEC Nation crew are in town for the game, and it's a Blue-White game for all fans involved!

Defensive back Maxwell Hairston has had quite a season so far, with two pick-sixes and an interception under his belt. Maggie Davis learns about the process for the sophomore to arrive this season.

Senior Ray Davis takes the reigns and interviews fellow running back Ramon Jefferson.

