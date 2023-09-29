Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-29-23)

Posted at 7:55 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 19:55:09-04
Spotlight on: Maxwell Hairston (9-29-23)
Run it back: Ray Davis + Ramon Jefferson (9-29-23)
Busy weekend for BBN! (9-29-23)
UK vs UF reminders (9-29-23)

It's a busy weekend for Big Blue Nation and Kentucky Football! The Wildcats host the Florida Gators for a noon kickoff at Kroger Field! The Paul Finebaum show and SEC Nation crew are in town for the game, and it's a Blue-White game for all fans involved!

Defensive back Maxwell Hairston has had quite a season so far, with two pick-sixes and an interception under his belt. Maggie Davis learns about the process for the sophomore to arrive this season.

Senior Ray Davis takes the reigns and interviews fellow running back Ramon Jefferson.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

