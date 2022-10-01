Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 9-30-22

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 30, 2022
BBN takes over Oxford (9-30-22)
Ole Friends: Jacquez Jones and Keidron Smith return to Oxford
One-on-one with Octavious Oxendine (9-30-22)
South Carolina sold out (9-30-22)

Keith Farmer joins BBN Tonight live from Oxford, Mississippi to preview the Kentucky vs. Ole Miss football game.

Then, Maggie Davis sat down with Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones to preview the matchup against their former team. Anna Tarullo talked with defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine ahead of the game, as well.

