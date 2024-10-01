BBN Tonight: full episode (9-30-24)

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn break down Kentucky football's historic win over No. 6 Ole Miss. Sierra Newton joins us from Oxford with more on the game. Plus, hear from Mark Stoops, Bush Hamdan, Brock Vandagriff and Dane Key as UK's offense finds its groove against the Rebels.

Then, we're talking about the incredible performance by Brad White and this Kentucky defense. The voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, joins us to talk about Coach White's unit, Octavious Oxendine's SEC lineman of the week showing and how the cornerbacks stepped up in Maxwell Hariston's absence. Plus, we need another look at that 4th-and-7!

Plus, the UK volleyball team started conference play this weekend with a 1-1 showing down south. Eli and Maggie discuss Kentucky's loss to Auburn and win over Florida.

BBN Tonight

