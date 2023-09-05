BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-4-23)

Kentucky opens up the 2023 season with a 30-point win over Ball State in Kroger Field, 44-14. Head Coach Mark Stoops shared there is still plenty to work on.

The voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach joins us to talk about some of the notes Stoops had.

Senior free safety Jalen Geiger collected a 69-yard fumble recovery during the game. The first one since Jordan Wright in the 2019 Belk Bowl. Keith Farmer chats with Geiger after the game about that moment and the journey of his comeback.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.