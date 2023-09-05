Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-4-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 20:00:02-04
UK opens season with 30-point win (9-4-23)
Tom Leach post BSU win(9-4-23)
BSU Player of the Game: Jalen Geiger (9-4-23)

Kentucky opens up the 2023 season with a 30-point win over Ball State in Kroger Field, 44-14. Head Coach Mark Stoops shared there is still plenty to work on.

The voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach joins us to talk about some of the notes Stoops had.

Senior free safety Jalen Geiger collected a 69-yard fumble recovery during the game. The first one since Jordan Wright in the 2019 Belk Bowl. Keith Farmer chats with Geiger after the game about that moment and the journey of his comeback.

