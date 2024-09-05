BBN Tonight: Full Episode 9-4-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk Kentucky football headlines as the Cats prepare for South Carolina. Hear from head coach Mark Stoops, offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and wide receivers Ja'Mori Maclin and Barion Brown.

Plus, we're zooming in on the running back room. Maggie talks with true freshman Jason Patterson about his first game as a Wildcat, what the 2-hour delay felt like for the players, what he's experienced with Big Blue Nation, and the legacy of the position group in the Mark Stoops era.

Then, hear Ajay Patel's conversation with Kenny Walker following the passing of the Wildcat's friend and former team manager, Tim Jackson.

