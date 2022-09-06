Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 9-5-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight new promo 2022
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight new promo 2022
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 20:00:09-04
BBN Tonight full episode 9-5-22
Kentucky beats Miami (OH) 9-5-22
Tom Leach on UK vs. Miami (9-5-22)
Tailgates with Tarullo, WEEK ONE (9-5-22)

Anna Tarullo and Josh Berrian are in the studio to break down Kentucky football's win over Miami of Ohio. Relive Barion Brown's kickoff return touchdown and watch Keith Farmer's exclusive, post-game interview with Tayvion Robinson. Plus, hear the latest from Coach Mark Stoops on the Chris Rodriguez situation.

Plus, Tom Leach joins us with his takeaways from the game and Anna has the first Tailgates with Tarullo of the season!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!