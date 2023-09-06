BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-5-23)

Eastern Kentucky is the next match for the Wildcats, so we'll hear from the head coach of the Colonels and his plan to stop Barion Brown.

Y'all, we may have to protect Barion Brown from EKU head coach Walt Wells! 🤭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sIu94IHvDx — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) September 5, 2023

Trevin Wallace had quite the stat line in the home opener: 12 tackles total with two for a loss and a quarterback sack! The man was all over the field and that's why he's this week's SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

