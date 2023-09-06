Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-5-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 05, 2023
EKU Football is on deck (9-5-23)
Trevin Wallace is a beast! (9-5-23)
Women's soccer wins Senior Day (9-5-23)
Tailgate Time at Kroger Field (9-5-23)

Eastern Kentucky is the next match for the Wildcats, so we'll hear from the head coach of the Colonels and his plan to stop Barion Brown.

Trevin Wallace had quite the stat line in the home opener: 12 tackles total with two for a loss and a quarterback sack! The man was all over the field and that's why he's this week's SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

