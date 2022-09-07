BBN Tonight full episode (9-6-22)

Former UK football coach Guy Morriss died on September 5, at the age of 71, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2015. Many people shared their appreciation for the coach, and we talk with one of his former quarterbacks, Shane Boyd. Big Blue Insider's Dick Gabriel also joins us in studio to pay homage to the late football coach.

Kentucky football is also ranked 20th in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today's Coaches Poll. UK Athletics had an all-around busy weekend, so we have all the takeaways from the last few days, plus the latest from today's football practice. Hear how Rich Scangarello is feeling about the current state of the running back room.