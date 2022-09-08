BBN Tonight full episode (9-7-22)

We're well into week two of preparation for Florida. We talk to Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello about how he plans to handle the chaos of the Swamp. Ramon Harper calls UK "soft" and quickly apologizes but Coach Vince Marrow claps back on Twitter.

Barion Brown and Wan'Dale Robinson talk with the BBN Tonight Crew. Men's Soccer takes down the Louisville Cardinals.

BBN Tonight

