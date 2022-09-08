Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode (9-7-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 20:00:58-04
Preparing for the Swamp (9-7-22)
One-on-one with Barion Brown (9-7-22)
Wan'Dale Robinson projected starter in the NFL (9-7-22)
Women's Basketball EKY book drive (9-7-22)

We're well into week two of preparation for Florida. We talk to Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello about how he plans to handle the chaos of the Swamp. Ramon Harper calls UK "soft" and quickly apologizes but Coach Vince Marrow claps back on Twitter.

Barion Brown and Wan'Dale Robinson talk with the BBN Tonight Crew. Men's Soccer takes down the Louisville Cardinals.

