BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-8-23)

Head football coach Mark Stoops previews the in-state match-up between the Kentucky Wildcats and Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

We meet the "King of Kroger Field" and Keith Farmer sits down with two former Wildcats turned Colonels. Cj Conrad and Maxwell Smith went from playing under Stoops to now coaching against him on Saturday.

The women's soccer team remains undefeated through their non-conference schedule. Kentucky vs. Belmont proved to be a homecoming for head coach Kelsey Fenix-Camerson.

