BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-9-22)

UK football's opening game left us with two big question marks -- offensive line, and running backs?

We hear from two of the guys who have to step up this week, La'Vell Wright and Kenneth Horsey.

We also catch up with the women's golf team ahead of the start of the fall season.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.