Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-9-22)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 10:49 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 10:49:17-04
Florida Game Day Eve (9-9-22)
Kenneth Horsey One-on-One (9-9-22)
UK women's golf: "Back in the swing of things" (9-9-22)
Women's soccer now 6-1 (9-9-22)

UK football's opening game left us with two big question marks -- offensive line, and running backs?

We hear from two of the guys who have to step up this week, La'Vell Wright and Kenneth Horsey.

We also catch up with the women's golf team ahead of the start of the fall season.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!