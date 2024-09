Kentucky Football falls in their SEC opener against South Carolina, 31-6. Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee recap the tough loss alongside UK Sports Network's Tom Leach.

Women's Soccer upsets (9) UCLA and Kentucky Volleyball complete the sweep against Ball State.

