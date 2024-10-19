BBN Tonight: full episode Friday (10-18-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview Kentucky vs. Florida in Gainesville. Hear from Mark Stoops and Billy Napier. Plus, defensive coordinator Brad White details Florida's wide receiver room and what makes their offense a challenge.

We're also bringing you the latest on Chip Trayanum's availability. Plus, how one running back got it done for the Wildcats in Kentucky's last game against the Gators.

Then, it's always a good win when it's a rivalry win. Check out UK softball's home run against Louisville. Kentucky volleyball prepares for Alabama.

Have a birthday coming up? Check out how to have your birthday party with the Cats by clicking here!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.