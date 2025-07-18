Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode LIVE from Football SEC Media Days (7-17-25)

Originally aired 7:30 on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight's Noah Cierzan is in Atlanta, GA, as the Kentucky Football team participates in SEC Media Day! Cierzan reports the latest from Makr Stoops, Alex Afari, Jordan Lovett, and Josh Kattus to Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer.

