BBN Tonight Full Episode LIVE from Football SEC Media Days (7-17-25)

BBN Tonight's Noah Cierzan is in Atlanta, GA, as the Kentucky Football team participates in SEC Media Day! Cierzan reports the latest from Makr Stoops, Alex Afari, Jordan Lovett, and Josh Kattus to Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer.

We’ve made it to Atlanta for SEC football Media Week 🏈



UK head coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats don’t take the podium until tomorrow, but we’ve got you covered tonight on @LEX18News for what storylines to watch out for. pic.twitter.com/RkNImuYeQ1 — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) July 16, 2025

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.