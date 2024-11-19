BBN Tonight full episode Monday (11-18-24)

It's a celebratory Monday for Big Blue Nation and UK Athletics! Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer have the latest on Kentucky basketball, football, volleyball, soccer and more.

They'll start with men's and women's basketball. Hear from Kenny Brooks and Georgia Amoore following the women's win over in-state rival, Louisville. Plus, both programs are moving up in the polls after two signature wins over top-20 teams. Mark Pope's Wildcats also preview their next opponent, Lipscomb.

Then, UK football in back in the win column. Hear from Mark Stoops following Kentucky's lopsided win over Murray State, and stick around for Keith's exclusive, post-game interview with quarterback Cutter Boley.

Kentucky women's soccer is still dancing and Kentucky volleyball is on a major heater. Stay with us for the latest, including huge performances by Marz Josephson and Brooklyn Deleye.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.