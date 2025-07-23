Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode Previewing UK's Upcoming Volleyball Season

Originally aired on LEX 18 at 7:30 pm
250406Scrimmage_15CW.jpg
Photo by UK Athletics
Team. Volleyball Scrimmage. Photo by Camryn Williams | UK Athletics
250406Scrimmage_15CW.jpg
Posted
and last updated

After making a run to the NCAA regional final, University of Kentucky Volleyball is returning with another talented roster in 2025.

BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis and Noah Cierzan check in with UK head coach Craig Skinner, sophomore Asia Thigpen and breakdown the new changes for the 2025 season. Then, Sierra Newton dives into how the sport is growing for high school athletes across Central Kentucky.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18