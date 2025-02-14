Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight: full episode Thursday 2-13-25

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted
and last updated
BBN Tonight full episode 2-13-25

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn begin to preview UK basketball's trip to Austin to play Texas, including the latest from Mark Pope's weekly press conference. They also look ahead to other Kentucky games this weekend for the UK baseball team and UK softball team.

It's also a big weekend for the Kentucky gymnastics programs, as No. 8 UK hosts Temple this Friday at 7 p.m.

Plus, we continue to introduce you to the newest Wildcats for the Kentucky football team. Tonight, it's time we sit down with Martels Carter Jr.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18