BBN Tonight: full episode Thursday 2-13-25

BBN Tonight full episode 2-13-25

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn begin to preview UK basketball's trip to Austin to play Texas, including the latest from Mark Pope's weekly press conference. They also look ahead to other Kentucky games this weekend for the UK baseball team and UK softball team.

It's also a big weekend for the Kentucky gymnastics programs, as No. 8 UK hosts Temple this Friday at 7 p.m.

Plus, we continue to introduce you to the newest Wildcats for the Kentucky football team. Tonight, it's time we sit down with Martels Carter Jr.

BBN Tonight

