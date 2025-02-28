Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode Thursday (2-27-25)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted
and last updated

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk Kentucky's road win at Oklahoma; hear from Otega Oweh and Mark Pope following the one-point win.

Plus, senior stories on Ansley Almonor and Amari Williams. Tune in again tomorrow night for two new senior stories!

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18