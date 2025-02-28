BBN Tonight full episode Thursday (2-27-25)

BBN Tonight full episode 2-27-25
Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk Kentucky's road win at Oklahoma; hear from Otega Oweh and Mark Pope following the one-point win.
Plus, senior stories on Ansley Almonor and Amari Williams. Tune in again tomorrow night for two new senior stories!
BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.
You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.