BBN Tonight: full episode Tuesday (12-10-24)

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer are in the BBN Tonight studio to talk UK men's and women's basketball, Kentucky volleyball in the NCAA Tournament, and Tim Couch's induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Following a loss at North Carolina, the UK women's basketball team bounced back in a big way against Queens. Hear from head coach Kenny Brooks, as well as the newest member of the 1,000-point club, Amelia Hassett.

UK volleyball head coach Craig Skinner and sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Deleye were both honored Tuesday with AVCA All-Region awards. Hear from the Cats ahead of Kentucky's trip to the Sweet 16.

Tim Couch is in Las Vegas this week for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame at the National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner. Hear from the former Kentucky quarterback.

