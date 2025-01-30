Watch Now
BBN Tonight: full episode Wednesday (1-29-25)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer recap their trip to Knoxville, where the UK basketball team upset the Tennessee Vols.

See their exclusive interview with Koby Brea and hear from Mark Pope, Amari Williams and Jaxson Robinson following the electric win.

Then, basketball week continues in Lexington! Our Kinsey Lee features Lea Wise Prewitt.

