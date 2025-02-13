Watch Now
BBN Tonight: full episode Wednesday (2-12-24)

BBN Tonight airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
The Cats have officially swept the Volunteers in the regular season! We have you covered from tipoff to post game, with insight from head coach Mark Pope, as well as players Koby Brea and Trent Noah. Plus, Travis Perry talks exclusively with our Maggie Davis after the win.

Then, Cameron Mills joins Maggie and Keith Farmer in the studio to break down the game and the trends he's noticed to this point in the season.

Plus, the UK women's basketball team is hosting No. 3 Texas this week. We have your preview!

