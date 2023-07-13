BBN Tonight Full LIVE Episode (7-12-23)

The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Germany 81 - 73 in game one of the 2023 GLOBL JAM. Keith Farmer is live in Toronto with the highlights of the day.

Grad transfer Tre Mitchell played a big part in Kentucky's victory with 20 points, shooting 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Jack "Goose" Givens caught up with the forward after his debut in Kentucky Blue.

The MLB Draft is complete, and three Wildcats have found their way onto rosters.

Kentucky plays the host team, Team Canada, tomorrow at 8 p.m. We'll have post-game coverage from Toronto the following day.

