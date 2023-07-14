BBN Tonight full LIVE Episode (7-14-23)

Kentucky puts on a clinic against Team Canada in Thursday night's game with a 93-69 win. Fifth-year Antonio Reeves led the Cats with 23, but the night's story was freshman Reed Sheppard! UK Sports Network's Jack "Goose" Givens talked with him after the game.

Former Wildcat manager turned Toronto Raptors G-League GM Chad Stephens chats with Keith Farmer in Toronto.

Kentucky's strength and conditioning coach Brady Welsh tells us the difference preparing and practicing in July can make for the team's timeline.

