BBN Tonight full LIVE Episode (7-14-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:54 PM, Jul 14, 2023
Team US-eh? Cats rout Canada 93-69 (7-14-23)
Party at Drake's! (7-14-23)
The strength in conditioning the Wildcats (7-14-23)
Cats play Saturday (7-14-23)

Kentucky puts on a clinic against Team Canada in Thursday night's game with a 93-69 win. Fifth-year Antonio Reeves led the Cats with 23, but the night's story was freshman Reed Sheppard! UK Sports Network's Jack "Goose" Givens talked with him after the game.

Former Wildcat manager turned Toronto Raptors G-League GM Chad Stephens chats with Keith Farmer in Toronto.

Kentucky's strength and conditioning coach Brady Welsh tells us the difference preparing and practicing in July can make for the team's timeline.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

