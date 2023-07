It's Kentucky Football's turn at SEC Media Day! The keyword of the upcoming season is "consistency." Kinsey Lee brings us all the coverage live from Nashville, while Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis anchor in the studio.

Hear from Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, and players Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine and JJ Weaver.

