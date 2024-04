Join us LIVE from the blue carpet ahead of the annual CATSPY awards. We have blue-carpet interviews with Brooklyn DeLeye, Raena Worley, Ryan Waldschmidt, and the dynamic doubles duo Josh Lapadat and JJ Mercer.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.