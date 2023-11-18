Watch Now
BBN Tonight: LIVE in Columbia, South Carolina

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:04 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 20:04:08-05
BBN Tonight full episode 11-17-23
LIVE FROM COLUMBIA: UK vs. USC preview (11-17-23)
Eli Cox previews South Carolina (11-17-23)
Leah Edmond + more UK Vball (11-17-23)

Kinsey Lee joins the show live from Columbia with the latest on the Wildcats for our Kentucky football vs. South Carolina preview. Hear from Mark Stoops and Shane Beamer. Maggie Davis anchors in the studio.

Then, Kinsey brings us her exclusive interview with UK senior offensive lineman Eli Cox.

Plus, Kentucky volleyball is on the cusp of winning a seventh consecutive SEC title. The program's all-time kills leader, Leah Edmond, joins Maggie in the studio to preview the remainder of the regular season. Edmond has also recently claimed (another!) medal of her own. Check out the bling!

