BBN Tonight: LIVE in Columbia, South Carolina

Kinsey Lee joins the show live from Columbia with the latest on the Wildcats for our Kentucky football vs. South Carolina preview. Hear from Mark Stoops and Shane Beamer. Maggie Davis anchors in the studio.

Then, Kinsey brings us her exclusive interview with UK senior offensive lineman Eli Cox.

Plus, Kentucky volleyball is on the cusp of winning a seventh consecutive SEC title. The program's all-time kills leader, Leah Edmond, joins Maggie in the studio to preview the remainder of the regular season. Edmond has also recently claimed (another!) medal of her own. Check out the bling!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is our weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.