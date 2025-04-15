Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight: Mark Pope One Year Later (04-14-25)

Coach Pope sits down with Maggie Davis on the 1-year anniversay of his introductory press conference
mark pope social.png
WLEX-TV
mark pope social.png
Posted

On the one-year anniversary of his introductory press conference, Mark Pope sits down to reflect on the past year of Kentucky Basketball. It has been a busy and eventful 12 months filled with challenges, achievements, and memorable moments for both the team and Big Blue Nation. Pope shares his thoughts on the journey so far, his plans for the future, and what it means to be part of the Wildcats program now that he has a full season under his belt.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18