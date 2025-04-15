BBN Tonight: Mark Pope One Year Later (04-14-25)

On the one-year anniversary of his introductory press conference, Mark Pope sits down to reflect on the past year of Kentucky Basketball. It has been a busy and eventful 12 months filled with challenges, achievements, and memorable moments for both the team and Big Blue Nation. Pope shares his thoughts on the journey so far, his plans for the future, and what it means to be part of the Wildcats program now that he has a full season under his belt.

