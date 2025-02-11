Watch Now
BBN Tonight: Monday's full episode (2-10-25)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer break down Kentucky basketball's win over South Carolina. Hear from Mark Pope, Koby Brea and Brandon Garrison, as well as our exclusive, post-game interview with the game's leading scorer, Otega Oweh.

Then, get a preview of Tuesday night's rematch between the Cats and the Vols. The Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, joins us with his take.

Plus, check out the UK football Super Bowl commercial!

