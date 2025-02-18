Watch Now
BBN Tonight: Monday's full episode 2-17-25

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
LEX 18 — Maggie Davis is in the BBN Tonight studio with the latest on UK Athletics, including Kinsey Lee's report from Austin, Texas following Kentucky's loss to the Longhorns.

Then, the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, joins us with his take on the game.

Plus, a weekend win for the Kentucky women's basketball team on alumnae night.

