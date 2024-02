Tonight, we begin a Kentucky Gymnastics Feature: Perfect 10! where we go 10 questions with the six gymnastics seniors. And Kentucky Track's Katelyn Hutchinson has found her niche in the track world as a reporter.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.