Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Previewing the Georgia Bulldogs 10-06-23

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:30 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 20:30:09-04
BBN Tonight Previewing the Georgia Bulldogs 10-06-23
Previewing the Dawgs! 10-06-23
D'Eryk Jackson a Steadying Force in the Middle! 10-06-23
Talking with UK Hall of Famer Chris Chenault!10-06-23
UK vs UGA Gameday Info 10-06-23

Eli Gehn joins us from Georgia to preview the Cats vs Dogs in tomorrow's top 20 college football showdown. Plus, D'Eryk Jackson grew up a Bulldogs fan in Dublin, GA, but now he steadies the UK defense calling the plays from the middle.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18