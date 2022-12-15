BBN Tonight to unveil 2023 UK softball schedule Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The full 2023 Kentucky softball schedule will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Thursday exclusively on BBN Tonight.

Head coach Rachel Lawson will join the BBN Tonight crew in-studio Thursday to break down the schedule and preview the 2023 season.

The show can be watched live on LEX 18 or online at LEX18.com. Fans can also watch a re-air of the show on BBNTonight.com after the conclusion of the show on-air.

Portions of the UK softball schedule have already been announced, including UK’s participation in the NFCA Lead-Off Classic on opening weekend, the 2023 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, and the Wildcats 24-game Southeastern Conference schedule.

Thursday night’s release will include all dates and opponents with select pre-assigned game times. The SEC and its partners at ESPN will announce further game times and television assignments as the season gets closer to its start.

Fans should know the schedule does change at times and should check UKathletics.com for the most up-to-date information as the season approaches with any schedule changes.