BBN Tonight: Tuesday's full episode (2-11-25)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
Kenny Brooks breaks down what went wrong in Kentucky women's basketball's loss to Ole Miss. Plus, we begin to preview Thursday's showdown in Lexington between No. 8 Kentucky and No. 3 Texas.

Keith Farmer talks with the UK basketball 1975 team as part of its reunion weekend, as well as football's new wide receiver, JJ Hester.

