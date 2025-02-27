BBN Tonight: Wednesday's full episode (2-26-25)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview Kentucky men's basketball at Oklahoma and UK women's basketball vs. Tennessee.

Plus, an update on LEX 18 and UK Athletics efforts to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

Stay tuned the rest of the week for our exclusive series on the Kentucky men's basketball seniors.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.