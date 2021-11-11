Watch
BBN Tonight11-10-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 20:05:55-05
BBN Tonight 11-10-21
BASKETBALL SIGNING DAY!! 11-10-21
UK vs. Duke analysis (11-10-21)
Hall of Famer, NAZR MOHAMMED! (11-10-21)
Vote for Alli Stumler (11-10-21)

Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer break down Kentucky vs. Duke in the Champions Classic and look ahead to the future of the program. Four new Wildcats signed with the Cats today - Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace and Skyy Clark.

The Kentucky women's basketball program has also had a busy 24 hours. See how they came from behind to win their first game of the season, plus learn about the newest official additions to the Wildcats.

Then, hear from Kentucky basketball legend Nazr Mohammed! He talked with our Eli Gehn following his induction into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

Plus, Alli Stumler needs your help! Vote for the Kentucky volleyball outside hitter for the Senior CLASS Award here.

