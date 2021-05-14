Watch
BBN Tonight's CATSPY Awards, night four! (5-13-21)

UK ATHLETICS/BBN TONIGHT
CATSPY AWARD
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 13, 2021
It's a special week, because BBN Tonight and LEX18 News are hosting the 19th annual CATSPY Awards, presented by the UK Federal Credit Union. Join us each night at 7:30 p.m. as we exclusively unveil the nominees and talk with the winners.

Night four of CATSPY coverage includes the unveiling of the "elite performers" from several teams, including UK volleyball, football, rifle, women's basketball and more. Plus, we'll recap the week's awards and look ahead to Friday's show.

Here's a look at the award schedule for the entire week:

BBN Tonight CATPSY schedule 2021
Be sure to join us each night as we present more awards and talk with dozens of UK coaches and student athletes. Follow along with us on social media as we share our favorite moments from the week, @BBNTonight on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram:

