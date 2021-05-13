BBN Tonight's CATSPY Awards, night three! (5-12-21)

It's a special week, because BBN Tonight and LEX18 News are hosting the 19th annual CATSPY Awards, presented by the UK Federal Credit Union. Join us each night at 7:30 p.m. as we exclusively unveil the nominees and talk with the winners.

Night three of CATSPY coverage includes conversations with the head coaches of UK's most-elite programs of the year, including volleyball, football, rifle, swimming and more! Plus, we pay tribute to the Wildcats we lost too soon with the Heart of the Wildcat, in honor of John Schlarman, Cullan Brown, Ben Jordan and Terrence Clarke.

Here's a look at the award schedule for the entire week:

UK ATHLETICS/BBN TONIGHT BBN Tonight CATPSY schedule 2021

Be sure to join us each night as we present more awards and talk with dozens of UK coaches and student athletes.