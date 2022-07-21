Watch Now
BBN Tonight's SEC Media Day coverage (7-20-22)

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 20:05:47-04
BBN Tonight full episode 7-20-22
UK's turn at SEC Media Days - Part 1 (7-20-22)
UK's turn at SEC Media Days - Part 2 (7-20-22)
UK's turn at SEC Media Days - Part 3 (7-20-22)
UK Football Tickets ON SALE NOW! (7-20-22)

Mark Stoops, Will Levis, Kenneth Horsey and DeAndre Square are in Atlanta, Georgia, representing Kentucky football at SEC Media Days. Our Eli Gehn was there, as well, so we have the latest on all things Wildcat football.

The Cats talk about expectations heading into the season, keeping their signature underdog mentality despite positive projections, how the offensive line is adjusting to so many changes, why the Big Blue Nation is the best fanbase in the conference, and whether or not Kentucky is a basketball school...

