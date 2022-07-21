Mark Stoops, Will Levis, Kenneth Horsey and DeAndre Square are in Atlanta, Georgia, representing Kentucky football at SEC Media Days. Our Eli Gehn was there, as well, so we have the latest on all things Wildcat football.

The Cats talk about expectations heading into the season, keeping their signature underdog mentality despite positive projections, how the offensive line is adjusting to so many changes, why the Big Blue Nation is the best fanbase in the conference, and whether or not Kentucky is a basketball school...

For additional coverage, make sure you're following us on social media!