Behind the Scenes: UK football strength coach Mark Hill

Mark Hill: UK Football Head Strength Coach (7-25-23)

The summer is an interesting time for college football players. Everyone is trying to put in the work, get better, and prepare for the start of a new season. Some have something to prove; some have nothing to lose. Everyone's itching to get back on the field and play for thousands of screaming fans.

But sometimes - especially in the summer - it's the quieter moments that can have the loudest impact. It's the day-to-day work put in behind-the-scenes over the course of an off-season that shows up prominently on game day.

That's where Mark Hill comes in for Kentucky football.

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football 2022 UK Football Summer Workouts Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football

"It’s a group of strength coaches that are demanding, demanding, demanding," Hill told BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis. "Holding guys accountable; keeping guys going. Truly knowing how to structure a workout in the summer to get guys peaked and ready to go for fall camp."

Hill's job right now isn't necessarily to have the players ready for the season's opening kickoff on Sept. 3rd. Instead, they're prepping for August.

"We want to get stronger obviously, but that entails explosive lifting... speed work, getting legs stronger, getting shoulders stronger. Taking guys who have been injured and continuing their rehab and getting those areas stronger that they need to continue to rehab on and strengthen to get them at an optimal level by the time camp starts," Hill explained.

"It’s not about just getting stronger."

It may be the dog days of summer, but the Cats are the ones putting in the work 🔥👀



Join us tonight for @MaggieDavisTV's report from inside one of @UKFootball strength and conditioning workouts, #BBN! Starts at 7:30 on @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/OmyfJeofWQ — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) July 25, 2023

From there, Coach Hill walks us through a few different scenarios: players who want to gain weight (Barion Brown), players who want to lose weight (Deone Walker), players who are coming back from injury, and what the strength coaches are looking for when they watch film. Yes, they watch film!

"I think the job that we do really goes unnoticed. It’s really more involved and more detailed and strenuous than anybody will ever understand."

Mark Hill: UK Football Head Strength Coach (7-25-23)

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News, syndicated throughout the state, or all the time on BBNTonight.com