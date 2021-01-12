Ben Jordan, UK baseball and former basketball player, has died at age 22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky baseball player and former UK basketball walk-on Ben Jordan has died at the age of 22.

The tragic news was confirmed Tuesday morning by LEX 18's Keith Farmer.

I can confirm what Zach is reporting and this is the sad news I was talking about earlier. Prayers for the family in Olive Hill. https://t.co/gnpOlcn3Nw — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) January 12, 2021

"We are devastated to learn of Ben Jordan’s tragic passing last night," said Nick Mingione, University of Kentucky's Head Baseball Coach. "There are no words to express the shock and heartache our team is feeling with the loss of Ben. He was an absolute joy to coach and be around. His coaches, teammates and brothers loved him dearly. His smile, his sense of humor and love for this university will never be forgotten. He will be missed beyond measure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s family and we will support them in any way we can during this extremely difficult time. We are all hurting and will find a way carry Ben's legacy forward and keep him in our heart always."

Jordan was a native of Olive Hill, Ky., and attended West Carter High School.

Jordan was rated as the No. 97 overall prospect and No. 33 right-handed pitcher in the high school class of 2017, and the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky.

"Our hearts are broken today," said UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari. "We learned early this morning that we have lost Ben Jordan. It is difficult for me to express and to put into words what a tragedy it is to lose a young person too early. Ben impacted our team last season in so many ways with his kind heart, his big smile and his wonderful personality. He cared so deeply about this place and it meant so much to him to be a part of this team. We are grieving today over the loss of a teammate and a brother, but Ben will not be forgotten. We ask that everyone keep Ben and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this time as we try to find a way forward. Ben, may you rest in peace."

We love you, Ben. Your memory will live forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/j7aYZ3uJYc — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 12, 2021

He was all-area in both baseball and basketball as a sophomore, junior and senior at West Carter. He finished his high school career as the all-time leading rebounder and shot-blocker, and eighth all-time in points.

Mitch Barnhart, Director of Athletics at the University of Kentucky says Ben "loved and cherished" being a Wildcat.

"He had a servant's heart and answered the call whenever asked, including putting his promising baseball career on hold to help the basketball team when it needed him," said Barnhart. "I remember meeting Ben on his official visit to our campus and being so impressed with his passion for this state and the University of Kentucky. He will be missed immensely. Our prayers and condolences are with Ben’s family and friends."