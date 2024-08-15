Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Big Blue Madness date announced

October 11th at Rupp Arena
Big Blue Madness Save the Date.png
WLEX-TV
Big Blue Madness Save the Date.png
Posted
and last updated

The University of Kentucky has announced that the annual Big Blue Madness event will be held in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Friday, October 11th. So save the date, BBN! It will be the first event held with new coaches Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks; both men's and women's basketball will be introduced to Cats fans. More details will be released as they become available.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18