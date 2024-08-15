Big Blue Madness date announced

The University of Kentucky has announced that the annual Big Blue Madness event will be held in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Friday, October 11th. So save the date, BBN! It will be the first event held with new coaches Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks; both men's and women's basketball will be introduced to Cats fans. More details will be released as they become available.

