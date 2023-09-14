Big Blue Madness returns to Rupp Arena Oct. 13

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Big Blue Madness is back for another season, with a few important changes.

The annual tipoff event for the Kentucky men's and women's basketball seasons will take place in Rupp Arena on October 13th, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be free, but they will only be available online. There will be no in-person ticket distribution this year, meaning there will not be a "campout" in order to get tickets in the days leading up to the event. This is due to the ongoing renovations of Memorial Coliseum, according to the University of Kentucky.

Tickets for Big Blue Madness, presented by Kinetic by Windstream, will be distributed exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 29.



All attendees must have a ticket to enter Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached, and there will be a limit of two tickets per household. All duplicate orders will automatically be canceled. Due to high demand, UK Athletics cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets.



A limited number of tickets will be held for UK students, and information will be posted online at UKStudentTix.comonce it is finalized. With limited quantities available, students may wish to consider ordering through the public distribution on Sept. 29.



Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, contests, practice drills, videos and more. This will be the 18th time Madness has been held in Rupp Arena.



SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live for fans unable to attend in person.