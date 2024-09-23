Big Blue Madness set for Oct. 11 at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky's annual Big Blue Madness, featuring the men's and women's basketball teams, is set for Oct. 11 at Rupp Arena starting at 7:00 p.m. This year's Big Blue Madness is presented by Ronald McDonald House.

New head coaches Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks will be formally introduced during Madness.

According to a release, tickets will be free and exclusively online starting Sept. 27 at 5:00 p.m. on tickermaster.com.

UK Athletics says that everyone attending Big Blue Madness must have a ticket, regardless of age, and there will be a limit of four tickets per household.

Due to the high demand for Madness, UK Athletics says it cannot guarantee that everyone, including students, will receive a ticket.

For more information, go to ukathletics.com.