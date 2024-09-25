Big Blue Madness to Take Place on ASB GlassFloor

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Big Blue Madness will look a bit different this year, and not just because of the two new head coaches leading the charge.

The University of Kentucky has partnered with ASB Glassfloor, making the Cats the first collegiate program to bring the interactive and immersive experience to its fans. The high-tech court will be in action for this year's edition of Big Blue Madness, slated for October 11 inside Rupp Arena.

The court, which was designed to enhance player performance and provide fans with a more immersive experience, has previously been used during 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, the 2024 Basketball Champions League Final and at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Here's how the ASB floor looked at this year's NBA All-Star weekend



Mark Pope: “This is something that’s never been seen in college basketball before" https://t.co/M1d1zlnjuN — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) September 25, 2024

“This is something that’s never been seen in college basketball before,” Pope said. “Big Blue Madness is one of the great spectacles in all of sports. We are so excited for Kentucky Basketball to be the first college program to partner with ASB GlassFloor, bringing this exciting technology to Big Blue Nation. Our team can’t wait to put on a show in Rupp Arena on Oct. 11.”

The event serves as the annual introduction of the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams – and this year, the debuts of head coach Mark Pope and head coach Kenny Brooks.

“We look forward to putting on a show for Big Blue Nation at our first Big Blue Madness with the ASB GlassFloor as part of the spectacle,” Brooks said. “Big Blue Madness is famous throughout the college basketball world. Since we saw the ASB GlassFloor at the U19 World Cup last year we’ve been intrigued by the possibilities playing on this court. We’re excited to add this exciting technology to what promises to be an entertaining night in Rupp Arena.”

Big Blue Madness is a pivotal event on the collegiate basketball calendar, drawing thousands of passionate fans and extensive media attention. It serves as a celebration of the sport and the student-athletes who dedicate their lives to excellence both on and off the court. With the ASB GlassFloor, this year’s event promises to elevate fan engagement and redefine the future of collegiate sports.

“Participating in Big Blue Madness signifies a pivotal moment for ASB GlassFloor and underscores our commitment to innovation in collegiate sports,” said Christof Babinsky, Managing Director of ASB GlassFloor. “This event is not just a showcase; it’s an opportunity to demonstrate how our sports floors can transform the game for athletes while creating an unparalleled experience for fans. Our partnership here will set a new standard for the future of collegiate sports events.”

