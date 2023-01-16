Big Blue Nation celebrates the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Members of the University of Kentucky and its athletics department celebrated and honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

President of the university, Eli Capilouto, shared that he attended the march in Lexington to celebrate Dr. King.

It was an honor to march alongside so many in the community to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. https://t.co/BsIxBs9s0S — Eli Capilouto (@UKYpres) January 16, 2023

Head Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari shared that PG Peeples, one of the first 50 Black people to enroll at the University of Kentucky and a local activist, stopped by to honor the day.

My friend PG Peeples stopped by today to talk with our team about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy. Thank you my friend! pic.twitter.com/bDacvnXhUV — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 16, 2023

Head volleyball coach Craig Skinner asks, "What are we doing for others?" in honor of the late minister.

Our contributions will only fully be measured when we are gone. MLK's contributions during his short life are immeasurable since they still grow today! If we have learned anything from him, it's.....

"What are you doing for others?" - Martin Luther King Jr https://t.co/NTyHawWQDI — Craig Skinner (@UKCoachSkinner) January 16, 2023

Associate head football coach Vince Marrow shares one of the many speeches that Dr. King gave.

This never gets old. I thank God for this man. Let’s keep pushing forward. https://t.co/ztTserzDQD — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) January 16, 2023

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.