Big Blue Nation celebrates the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted at 5:27 PM, Jan 16, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Members of the University of Kentucky and its athletics department celebrated and honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

President of the university, Eli Capilouto, shared that he attended the march in Lexington to celebrate Dr. King.

Head Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari shared that PG Peeples, one of the first 50 Black people to enroll at the University of Kentucky and a local activist, stopped by to honor the day.

Head volleyball coach Craig Skinner asks, "What are we doing for others?" in honor of the late minister.

Associate head football coach Vince Marrow shares one of the many speeches that Dr. King gave.

